B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.14 per share, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,902. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of RILY opened at $47.05 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.78.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after buying an additional 350,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 375,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after buying an additional 194,293 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 168,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

