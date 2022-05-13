B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LQDH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,584,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,566,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 129,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 348,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH opened at $90.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.02. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.98 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

