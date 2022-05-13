B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

