B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $64,873,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Novavax by 173.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 117,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Novavax by 177.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.13). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 462.20% and a negative net margin of 93.91%. The business had revenue of $703.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.