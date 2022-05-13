B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYEM. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,461,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 156,237 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,855,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,017 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after purchasing an additional 71,013 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

HYEM stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.