B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 737 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after acquiring an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

