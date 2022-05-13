B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $158.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day moving average is $205.07. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

