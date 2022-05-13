B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,097 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 35,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,449.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,856,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,102,951.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 825,144 shares of company stock worth $18,727,966 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $47.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.78. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

B. Riley Financial Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.