B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,217.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $126.52. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 18,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,973,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,294 shares of company stock valued at $65,886,479 over the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Argus dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

