B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $166.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.