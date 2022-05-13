Baader Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDA. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on Aurubis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurubis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €89.38 ($94.08).

ETR:NDA opened at €82.64 ($86.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.33. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €62.20 ($65.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.85 ($123.00). The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €107.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €94.96.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

