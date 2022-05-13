Badger DAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.30 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 40% against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $54.91 million and approximately $11.30 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.38 or 0.00014581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

