Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

BCSF stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 62.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $49,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough acquired 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $99,975.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,662 shares of company stock valued at $170,590. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

