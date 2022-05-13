BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Major Shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp Sells 52,500 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $4,413,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,136,927 shares in the company, valued at $431,810,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of BANF opened at $83.00 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BancFirst by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BancFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.