Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.55 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,501,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,509,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

