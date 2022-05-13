Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NYSE BSMX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $6.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 117,175,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,164,981 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 960,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth about $3,737,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,860,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,225,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

