Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.73

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 6484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

TBBK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 41.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.