Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BKRIY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. AlphaValue cut Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($6.95) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

