Barclays Boosts Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $150.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.85.

NYSE WLK opened at $127.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Westlake has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.47.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock worth $6,477,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Westlake by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Westlake by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

