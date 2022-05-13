Barclays Cuts Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $14.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. OTR Global upgraded shares of Under Armour to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

