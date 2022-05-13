Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 320 ($3.95) price objective on the stock.

AJB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 405 ($4.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 377 ($4.65).

LON AJB opened at GBX 260.90 ($3.22) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 338.39. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 452.40 ($5.58). The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

