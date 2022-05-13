Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 205 ($2.53) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRO. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 215 ($2.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 230.86 ($2.85).

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 113.10 ($1.39) on Monday. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.50 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.89 ($2.44). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £19,915.20 ($24,553.32). Also, insider Heather Lawrence purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($32,178.52). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 74,096 shares of company stock worth $9,256,520.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

