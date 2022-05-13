Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $48.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of B traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Barnes Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Barnes Group by 22.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

