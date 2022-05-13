Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 3,507 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 309,471 shares during the period. Mason Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 555,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in The GEO Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The GEO Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after buying an additional 441,817 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 19,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $781.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

