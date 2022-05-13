Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $127,000 Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABM. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. 3,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,818. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

