Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 76.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 63,787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

KELYA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,829. The firm has a market cap of $702.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.14. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

