Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,322,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. 6,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,999. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $63.25.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

