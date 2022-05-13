Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $150,000 in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,349,000 after acquiring an additional 172,662 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,336,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

