Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $27,000 in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after acquiring an additional 475,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 208,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE:PEB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.