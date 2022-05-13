Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $28,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 751 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 439.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,413,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,927 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 178.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,921,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 354,971 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTDR traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,674. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

