Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $37,000 in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 752 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,423,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 798,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after buying an additional 109,367 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,383 shares of company stock worth $2,144,299 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $79.39.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

