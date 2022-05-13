Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Purchases 1,438 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 551.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brink’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 320.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $352,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $55.91. 458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,755. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

