Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Raises Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. 2,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,404. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHLB. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

