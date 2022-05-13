Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes $30,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. 4,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,523. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

BankUnited Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.