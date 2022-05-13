Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

CADE traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.40. 5,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,456. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

