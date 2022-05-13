Base Resources’ (BSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Base Resources from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 50 ($0.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Base Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 35.40 ($0.44).

Shares of BSE opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.21) on Monday. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.24). The company has a market cap of £203.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.95.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

