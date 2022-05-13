Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Purchased by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

BECN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.94. 1,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,304. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,156,537.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

