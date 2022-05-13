Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

BZH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.92. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

