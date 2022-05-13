Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Raised to GBX 670

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BEZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.52) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.55) to GBX 541 ($6.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 504.60 ($6.22).

BEZ opened at GBX 449 ($5.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 414.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 435.12.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £20,041.74 ($24,709.33). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($39,343.87).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

