Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $0.72. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,463. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $5.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management cut their price objective on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition decreased their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

