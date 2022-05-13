BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%.

Shares of BLU traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 56,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,970. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BELLUS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 126.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 648,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 107,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 208,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.