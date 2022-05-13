Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €42.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DUE. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($49.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.00 ($47.37).

ETR DUE opened at €25.02 ($26.34) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €34.18. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

