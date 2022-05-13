Berenberg Bank Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €21.40 ($22.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, May 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on shares of freenet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €23.00 ($24.21) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €21.94 ($23.09) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €23.85. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.39) and a one year high of €32.92 ($34.65).

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

