Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €48.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.95) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($47.37) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.53) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($45.16).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a one year high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

