Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €28.40 ($29.89) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

ETR TEG opened at €18.80 ($19.79) on Tuesday. TAG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €18.55 ($19.53) and a twelve month high of €29.37 ($30.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.06.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

