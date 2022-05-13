Berenberg Bank Raises GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,850

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($21.45) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($22.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.06) to GBX 1,910 ($23.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,736.07 ($21.40).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,742.52 ($21.48) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £87.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,690.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,622.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.79%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($19.85), for a total transaction of £547,899.10 ($675,501.29). Also, insider Charles Bancroft purchased 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($72,716.80).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

