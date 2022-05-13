Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Shares Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $80.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as low as $85.09 and last traded at $85.27. Approximately 154,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,935,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

About Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

