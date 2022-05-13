Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.82.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND traded up $5.71 on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 250,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $160.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after buying an additional 91,460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.