BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,400

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,400 ($29.59) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($26.94) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DZ Bank initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.12) to GBX 2,300 ($28.36) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,178.15.

BHP stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 96,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.77.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BHP Group by 855.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

