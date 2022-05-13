Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,775 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Bilibili worth $24,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.48. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $129.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

